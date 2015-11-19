Why is Homelessness Increasing? Homelessness has increased since 2013 in Washington state due to multiple factors, but overwhelmingly because growing rents are pushing people living at the margins into homelessness. Learn more.

Recording of presentation “Drivers of Homelessness in Washington state”

Counts of Homelessness: Different Counts and What they Mean There are a few different ways Washington state counts the number of homeless individuals and families each year. You can learn more with this report.

Overview of the Homeless Housing System and Funding In every county in Washington, a statewide network of not-for-profit organizations houses more than 98,000 people facing homelessness each year. This paper will provide you with more information about our homeless system.