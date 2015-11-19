Homeless Assistance
New Covid-19 Emergency Housing Grant
Funding for this grant is to address the COVID -19 outbreak related public health needs of people experiencing homelessness or otherwise in need of quarantine or isolation due to the outbreak.
COVID-19 Housing Grant Announcement (PDF)
COVID-19 Housing Grant Amount to Each County (PDF)
COVID-19 Housing Grant Guidelines (PDF)
Guidelines Q&A coming soon
Commerce administers several state and federal fund sources that support homeless programs statewide including programs in the Office of Homeless Youth. We also manage the state’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) to collect data and measure system performance.
The State Homeless Housing and Assistance Act directs this work as do the State Homeless Housing Strategic Plan and the Office of Homeless Youth Plan.
Homelessness in Washington
Why is Homelessness Increasing? Homelessness has increased since 2013 in Washington state due to multiple factors, but overwhelmingly because growing rents are pushing people living at the margins into homelessness. Learn more.
Recording of presentation “Drivers of Homelessness in Washington state”
Counts of Homelessness: Different Counts and What they Mean There are a few different ways Washington state counts the number of homeless individuals and families each year. You can learn more with this report.
Overview of the Homeless Housing System and Funding In every county in Washington, a statewide network of not-for-profit organizations houses more than 98,000 people facing homelessness each year. This paper will provide you with more information about our homeless system.
State Homeless System Strategic Plan, Annual Reports and Audits
You can find the state Strategic Plan, annual reports, audits, and other publications from Commerce related to homelessness here.
Local Government 5-Year Plans
Resources
Program Links
Landlord Fund Programs
Consolidated Homeless Grant
Annual Point in Time Count
Continuum of Care
Emergency Solutions Grant
Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA)
HUD Section 811 Rental Assistance
Homeless Student Stability Program (HSSP)
Homeless Management Information System (HMIS)
Homeless System Performance
Office of Homeless Youth
Homeless Councils
Office of Family and Adult Homelessness
The Office of Family and Adult Homelessness (OFAH) supports homeless crisis response systems and best practices that efficiently reduce the number of people living outside.
Office of Supportive Housing
The Office of Supportive Housing is tasked with coordinating with other state agencies to expand the availability of supportive housing for persons with mental health conditions or substance use disorders.
Office of Homeless Youth
Every night, thousands of homeless youth in Washington go to sleep without safety, stability, and support of a family or home. Our office leads statewide efforts to reduce and prevent youth homelessness through five priority service areas.
Homeless System Performance
Washington State Homeless System Performance Reports provide information on critical homeless system performance measures including several of the HEARTH Homeless System Performance Measures. The Homeless System Performance Reports also provide other contextual information about a community’s homeless crisis response system.
Point in Time Count
The Homelessness Housing and Assistance Act requires each county to conduct an annual one-day survey of people who are without permanent housing — both of those who are sheltered and unsheltered. The 2020 Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place on Jan. 23, 2020. The 2020 PIT Count results will be released sometime in May 2020.
Continuum of Care
Continuum of Care is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Program to promote community-wide commitment and support to end homelessness. It provides grants to nonprofit agencies, state and local governments through an annual competition. Commerce works with 34 counties represented in the Balance of Washington State Continuum of Care Homeless Steering Committee, to submit a consolidated application for funding.