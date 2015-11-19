Are you homeless or about to become homeless? Click here to connect to a local Coordinated Entry program..

Homeless Assistance

New Covid-19 Emergency Housing Grant

Funding for this grant is to address the COVID -19 outbreak related public health needs of people experiencing homelessness or otherwise in need of quarantine or isolation due to the outbreak.

COVID-19 Housing Grant Announcement (PDF)
COVID-19 Housing Grant Amount to Each County (PDF)
COVID-19 Housing Grant Guidelines (PDF)
Guidelines Q&A coming soon

 

Commerce administers several state and federal fund sources that support homeless programs statewide including programs in the Office of Homeless Youth. We also manage the state’s Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) to collect data and measure system performance.

The State Homeless Housing and Assistance Act directs this work as do the State Homeless Housing Strategic Plan and the Office of Homeless Youth Plan.

Homelessness in Washington

Why is Homelessness Increasing?  Homelessness has increased since 2013 in Washington state due to multiple factors, but overwhelmingly because growing rents are pushing people living at the margins into homelessness. Learn more.

Recording of presentation “Drivers of Homelessness in Washington state”

Counts of Homelessness: Different Counts and What they Mean  There are a few different ways Washington state counts the number of homeless individuals and families each year. You can learn more with this report.

Overview of the Homeless Housing System and Funding  In every county in Washington, a statewide network of not-for-profit organizations houses more than 98,000 people facing homelessness each year. This paper will provide you with more information about our homeless system.

State Homeless System Strategic Plan, Annual Reports and Audits

You can find the state Strategic Plan, annual reports, audits, and other publications from Commerce related to homelessness here

Local Government 5-Year Plans

You can view local government 5-year plans here

Resources

Washington State Quality Award Information (web)
Washington’s 100 Day Challenge to End Family Homelessness (PDF)
Homeless Liaisons by School District (web)
Homelessness in Washington State 2018 Report (PDF)
Housing Trust Fund

Program Links

Office of Family and Adult Homelessness

Consolidated Homeless Grant

The Office of Family and Adult Homelessness (OFAH) supports homeless crisis response systems and best practices that efficiently reduce the number of people living outside.

Read more about the Office of Family and Adult Homelessness

Office of Supportive Housing

Affordable housing

The Office of Supportive Housing is tasked with coordinating with other state agencies to expand the availability of supportive housing for persons with mental health conditions or substance use disorders.

Read more about the Office of Supportive Housing

Office of Homeless Youth

Every night, thousands of homeless youth in Washington go to sleep without safety, stability, and support of a family or home. Our office leads statewide efforts to reduce and prevent youth homelessness through five priority service areas.

Read more about the Office of Homeless Youth

Homeless System Performance

Washington State Homeless System Performance Reports provide information on critical homeless system performance measures including several of the HEARTH Homeless System Performance Measures. The Homeless System Performance Reports also provide other contextual information about a community’s homeless crisis response system.

Read more about Homeless System Performance. 

HMIS

A person types words on a black keyboard

Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS)

Read more about HMIS.

Point in Time Count

Homeless Point in Time Count

The Homelessness Housing and Assistance Act requires each county to conduct an annual one-day survey of people who are without permanent housing — both of those who are sheltered and unsheltered. The 2020 Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place on Jan. 23, 2020. The 2020 PIT Count results will be released sometime in May 2020.

Read more about Point in Time Count.

Continuum of Care

Continuum of Care is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Program to promote community-wide commitment and support to end homelessness. It provides grants to nonprofit agencies, state and local governments through an annual competition. Commerce works with 34 counties represented in the Balance of Washington State Continuum of Care Homeless Steering Committee, to submit a consolidated application for funding.

Read more about Continuum of Care.