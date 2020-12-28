The Wood Energy for Public Facilities program provides up to $388,000 in grant funding for fuel switching projects at public facilities in Washington State with funds from Clean Energy Fund 2 (CEF2). The program emphasizes projects that replace fossil energy sources with wood energy products (e.g., pellets, chips, cordwood and other forms of forestry management debris) to meet the thermal and/or electrical needs of public facilities.

Projects should focus on converting furnaces and boilers fueled by oil or propane to wood biomass fuel. Broader program goals include supporting energy resilience and forestry-related employment in rural, timber-dependent communities in Washington State.

Now Accepting Applications

Commerce will release an official Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Wood Energy Public Facilities program and will start accepting applications on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The NOFO and Application form will be posted on this page by close of business Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. PDT Jan. 29, 2021. Please find all instructions in the application and NOFO.

Required Documents

Bidders’ Conference

Questions and Answers

Written questions regarding the application process may only be submitted via email to CEF@commerce.wa.gov. All questions and responses will be published on a “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQ) document which will be updated at least weekly on the program webpage. The last opportunity to submit questions is noon on January 22, 2021.

Documents Needed if Awarded