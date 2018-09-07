This program is for the deployment of solar projects in Washington state. Applications are now open for a new grant solicitation focused on Low-Income Community Solar Deployment.

The Solar Deployment program supports the development of projects that deliver environmental and economic benefits to Washington communities. In alignment with revisions made under the 2019 capital budget SHB1102 and broader state policy goals under the Clean Energy Transformation Act, the current competitive grant solicitation offers funding to support low-income community solar deployment.

Eligible applicants include:

501(c)(3) non-profits

Federally Recognized Tribal Governments

Housing authorities

Retail electric utilities

Eligible projects include community solar projects of more than 100 kW of direct current generating capacity that lower the energy burden of qualifying subscribers (low-income households and/or low-income service providers). Allowances are made for qualifying subscribers who are not retail electric customers.

Commerce is prioritizing projects that maximize energy burden reduction for qualifying subscribers and direct and indirect benefits to highly impacted communities and vulnerable populations. Priority is also given to distribution side projects that reduce peak electricity demand. Further information on applicant and project eligibility and program policy priorities can be found in the Request for Applications (RFA), below.

Commerce is now accepting applications for this competitive grant with up to $3,880,000 available.

Grant Program Materials

Deadline for Applications

5 p.m. Pacific Time, Olympia, WA, on December 1, 2020

Pre-Application Conferences

Three pre-application conferences for interested stakeholders and Tribal partners have been scheduled to accommodate applicants’ scheduling needs. These conferences are not mandatory, but attendance is encouraged. Each will include a summary of the information contained in the Request for Applications, as well as an opportunity for applicant questions. All questions and answers will be posted to this page after the conferences have concluded.

These conferences will be held virtually, and interested parties may join using the following information:

Pre-Application Conference 1: 12:30 p.m. PT on 10/08/2020 | Join Skype Meeting | 1 (360) 407-3813 Conference ID: 3161473

Pre-Application Conference 2: 12:30 p.m. PT on 10/13/2020 | Join Skype Meeting | 1 (360) 407-3813 Conference ID: 8460149

Pre-Application Conference 3: 10 a.m. PT on 10/15/2020 | Join Skype Meeting | 1 (360) 407-3813 Conference ID: 4646906

