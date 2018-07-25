Electrification of Transportation Systems Program - Clean Energy Fund (CEF)
This grant fund is for the continued transformation of the electric transportation market in Washington State. The Electrification of Transportation System Program provides grants to Washington local governments and retail electric utilities for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The timeline and requirements for the Program are under development.
This grant will support eligible applicants in their respective electrification goals and address barriers to infrastructure deployment. Eligible applicants may partner with any organization type.
Please note: The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is currently being revised. This includes the timelines, requirements, and scoring criteria.
Please continue to check back for upcoming information on this program.
For information about the ETS program, Clean Energy Fund grants, and Dept. of Commerce, please contact CEF@commerce.wa.gov or Michael Breish at Michael.breish@commerce.wa.gov.
If you are interested in hosting a meeting about alternative fuel transportation or other related Commerce programs, please contact Michael at Michael.breish@commerce.wa.gov.
Program Advisory Committee
Name Organization
- Austin Brown UC Davis Policy Institute
- Brad Cebulko WA Utilities and Transp. Commission
- Brett Rude WA State Dept. of Ecology
- Jane Wall WA State Association of Counties
- Jim Jensen WSU Energy Program
- Joshua Berger WA Dept. of Commerce
- Karen Dunn WA Dept. of Commerce
- Logan Bahr Association of Washington Cities
- Mike Shahan WA Office of Supt of Public Instr.
- Nicolas Garcia WA Public Utility Districts Assn.
- Tonia Buell WA State Dept. of Transportation
Need Help?
Contact: Forrest Watkins
Forrest.Watkins@commerce.wa.gov
360-522-3390