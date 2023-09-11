Washington State Public Works Board approves over $220 million in construction loans

Broadway Bridge replacement in Conconully and Tacoma’s Links to Opportunity streetscape among the community infrastructure projects awarded funding statewide

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board approved over $220 million in funding for local community infrastructure projects at its Friday, Sept. 8 meeting. Awards from the Board’s traditional construction program will support vital public infrastructure across six different systems: streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewers, and solid waste, recycling and organics.

In this funding cycle, 62 applicants submitted 85 funding requests for $312,224,348 in state infrastructure funding. The Board considered the rated and ranked applications and conditionally awarded loans and grants to 61 construction projects, totaling $221,469,551.

View the full matrix of funding awardees and applicants (PDF). Eligible applicants are cities, counties and special purpose districts.

“The Washington State Public Works Board is thrilled to award over $220 million to 51 communities across the state for critical infrastructure projects,” said PWB Chair Kathryn A. Gardow. “Since 1985, the PWB is proud to partner with Washington communities as a reliable and sustainable funding source to meet critical infrastructure needs. Infrastructure is fundamental to community resiliency and livability. This current funding cycle is over-subscribed by 29%, so we know the demand for infrastructure funding is significant. We look forward to opening another funding cycle to help meet this demand.”

Project highlights include:

Town of Conconully – $4.3 million for the Broadway Street Bridge Replacement Project. This project addresses threats of flooding, erosion, debris flow, and stream bed sedimentation that exist due to a burn scar caused by the Muckamuck Fire in 2021. The new bridge structure will lessen the risk of flooding and enhance bridge performance during heavy precipitation and snow melt runoff events.

– $4.3 million for the Broadway Street Bridge Replacement Project. This project addresses threats of flooding, erosion, debris flow, and stream bed sedimentation that exist due to a burn scar caused by the Muckamuck Fire in 2021. The new bridge structure will lessen the risk of flooding and enhance bridge performance during heavy precipitation and snow melt runoff events. City of Tacoma – $2.5 million for the Links to Opportunity Streetscape Project. This project will improve the condition of existing sidewalks along the nearly completed Sound Transit Link light rail project. These efforts will increase safety and accessibility for pedestrians, businesses and residences along the light rail corridor.

“Washington’s Public Works Board provides a vital source of funding for building infrastructure communities need to thrive and support economic opportunity,” said Washington State Department of Commerce director Mike Fong. “The significant gap between need and available state funds is an ongoing challenge. I’m thrilled to see a significant investment in this program to help support these critical infrastructure needs so our local jurisdictions can support their growing communities. As someone who has spent years at the local level, I understand just how important programs like these are and I will continue to push to ensure these resources are made available across the state.”

The Board anticipates opening its next construction funding cycle in the spring of 2024 with up to $148 million available.

It also offers funding for pre-construction and emergency construction projects on an ongoing basis until all available funds are exhausted.

For more information on Public Works Board programs and funding opportunities, visit pwb.wa.gov.