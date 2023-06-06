Washington Public Works Board opens application for $13.5 million in broadband project funding

Low-interest loans available for broadband construction projects in unserved areas of Washington state

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) today opened applications for broadband construction funding offering a total of $13.5 million in low-interest loans for projects in unserved areas of the state.

“The Public Works Board continues to make broadband access in unserved areas a priority with the availability of these very low-interest loans,” said Board Chair Kathryn Gardow. “Every Washingtonian deserves high-speed broadband access, and the PWB is committed to closing this digital divide so that equitable participation in the modern world is possible.”

Local governments, tribes, nonprofit organizations, cooperative associations, multiparty entities, limited liability corporations (LLC), and incorporated businesses or partnerships may apply. Projects passing threshold ratings based on a competitive ranking process may be awarded funds.

Approximately $13.5 million is available for broadband construction projects. The pre-application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 18, 2023. A 30-day objection period will follow, and final applications are due at 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2023. Awards are expected in December 2023.

VIRTUAL APPLICATION WORKSHOPS

The PWB encourages potential applicants to take advantage of optional application workshops scheduled for June 7 and August 23. No registration is required for the virtual meetings, and attendance is not required to submit an application for funding.

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Complete details, including links to the ZoomGrants online application for this loan program, are available on the Public Works Board broadband financing webpage.