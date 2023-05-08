Public Works Board Funding Applications Open Now

Cities, towns, counties, special purpose districts, and quasi-municipal organizations may apply. Eligible infrastructure systems include streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewer, and solid waste, recycling and organics.

Approximately $221 million is available for construction loans and grants, $7 million for pre-construction loans and grants, and $7 million for emergency loans and grants.

This is the first of two application cycles in the 2023-25 biennium. The PWB may award funds to projects passing threshold ratings based on a competitive ranking process. Rating and ranking for construction applications begins July 8, 2023 with awards expected in August 2023. The Board anticipates opening a subsequent funding cycle in 2024.

The Pre-construction Program is a competitive program open continuously beginning today with quarterly funding awards until all allocated funds are exhausted.

The emergency construction application cycle is open on a first-come, first-served basis, until the $7 million set aside for this program is exhausted.

Virtual application workshops May 10-11

The PWB encourages potential applicants to take advantage of virtual application workshops scheduled for May 10 and 11. No registration is required, and attendance is not required to submit a funding application.

Virtual workshop meeting links:

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Questions? Contact Traditional Programs Director and Tribal Liaison Mark Rentfrow, (360) 529-6432 with questions.