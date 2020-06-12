Child Care Partnership Grants

Child in child care facility

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting applications to support local partnerships to develop action plans that stabilize and expand child care capacity in communities. The following organizations are eligible to apply on behalf of a collaborative group: Washington nonprofit organizations, federally recognized tribes, and local government entities, including school and educational service districts. Applicants and populations served must be located in the state of Washington.

We anticipate awards of up to $100,000. This is the first of two application rounds and all projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.

Minimum requirements

To be considered for grant funding, projects must:

    • Focus on expanding capacity of and access to child care
    • Involve collaborative effort of community partners. The application must include (as an attachment) one or more letters of support signed by project partners indicating commitment to collaborate.
    • Respond to local community needs

Funding priorities

Grant funds will prioritize projects that expand capacity of and access to child care programs that serve:

  • Underserved areas (where access is very limited)
  • Historically marginalized communities and families

Schedule for funding round 1

Notice of Funding Availability Release:                      June 15, 2020
Questions and Answer Sessions:                              June 23 & July 1, 2020
Applications Due 5 p.m.:                                            July 10, 2020
Apparent Successful Applicants Announced:            July 24, 2020
Performance Period:                                         Aug.14, 2020 – June 30 2021

Anticipated schedule for funding round 2

Notice of Funding Availability Release:                      Aug. 17, 2020
Applications Due 5 p.m.:                                            Sept. 11, 2020
Performance Period:                                          Oct. 9, 2020 – June 30, 2021

Required documents

Two Optional Question and Answer Sessions

 

Virtual Q&A sessions are optional and will be held on June 23 and July 1.

To participate, please check back here for login and call-in details or email mary.baldwin@commerce.wa.gov  to receive details.

Download a sample grant agreement template.

Application process

  • Review this notice
  • Assess eligibility
  • Identify partners
  • Attend optional Q&A session
  • Draft grant application
  • Secure letters of support
  • Submit application via email by 5 p.m. PDT July 10 (or 5 p.m. PDT Sept. 11 for 2nd funding round)

Translate

To translate this page, please use Chrome or Firefox browsers and select a language below.

en English
ar العربيةzh-CN 简体中文zh-TW 繁體中文nl Nederlandsen Englishtl Filipinofr Françaisde Deutschit Italianoja 日本語ko 한국어no Norsk bokmålpt Portuguêspa ਪੰਜਾਬੀru Русскийso Afsoomaalies Españoluk Українськаvi Tiếng Việt

Questions?

Send an email to Mary.Baldwin@commerce.wa.gov