Child Care Partnership Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting applications to support local partnerships to develop action plans that stabilize and expand child care capacity in communities. The following organizations are eligible to apply on behalf of a collaborative group: Washington nonprofit organizations, federally recognized tribes, and local government entities, including school and educational service districts. Applicants and populations served must be located in the state of Washington.
We anticipate awards of up to $100,000. This is the first of two application rounds and all projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.
Minimum requirements
To be considered for grant funding, projects must:
- Focus on expanding capacity of and access to child care
- Involve collaborative effort of community partners. The application must include (as an attachment) one or more letters of support signed by project partners indicating commitment to collaborate.
- Respond to local community needs
Funding priorities
Grant funds will prioritize projects that expand capacity of and access to child care programs that serve:
- Underserved areas (where access is very limited)
- Historically marginalized communities and families
Schedule for funding round 1
Notice of Funding Availability Release: June 15, 2020
Questions and Answer Sessions: June 23 & July 1, 2020
Applications Due 5 p.m.: July 10, 2020
Apparent Successful Applicants Announced: July 24, 2020
Performance Period: Aug.14, 2020 – June 30 2021
Anticipated schedule for funding round 2
Notice of Funding Availability Release: Aug. 17, 2020
Applications Due 5 p.m.: Sept. 11, 2020
Performance Period: Oct. 9, 2020 – June 30, 2021
Required documents
- Grant guidelines
- Download and complete Grant application form
- One or more letters of support signed by project partners indicating commitment to collaborate (as an attachment)
Two Optional Question and Answer Sessions
Virtual Q&A sessions are optional and will be held on June 23 and July 1.
To participate, please check back here for login and call-in details or email mary.baldwin@commerce.wa.gov to receive details.
Download a sample grant agreement template.
Application process
Translate
To translate this page, please use Chrome or Firefox browsers and select a language below.