Child Care Partnership Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting applications to support local partnerships to develop action plans that stabilize and expand child care capacity in communities. The following organizations are eligible to apply on behalf of a collaborative group: Washington nonprofit organizations, federally recognized tribes, and local government entities, including school and educational service districts. Applicants and populations served must be located in the state of Washington.

We anticipate awards of up to $100,000. This is the first of two application rounds and all projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.