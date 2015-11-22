Every night, thousands of homeless youth in Washington go to sleep without safety, stability, and support of a family or home. Created in 2015, the Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs (OHY) leads the statewide efforts to reduce and prevent homelessness for youth and young adults through five priority service areas to ensure our youth and young adults have:



Stable Housing – Every youth has a safe and healthy place to sleep at night.



Family Reconciliation – Families are reunited when safe and appropriate.



Permanent Connections – Youth have opportunities to establish positive, healthy relationships with adults.



Education and Employment – Youth have opportunities to advance in their education or training and obtain employment.



Social and Emotional Well-Being – Youth have access to behavioral and physical health care; services nurture each youth’s individual strengths and abilities.