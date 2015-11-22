Information and Guidance for OHY Grantees During the COVID-19 Crisis
- Letter to OHY Grantees on Eligible Expenses During the COVID-19 Crisis (PDF)
- Length of Stay Limits for HOPE Beds Lifted During the COVID-19 Crisis (PDF)
- OHY COVID-19 FAQ (PDF)
- Coronavirus Interim Guidance for Homeless Service Providers (News Release)
- Department of Children, Youth and Families COVID-19 Updates
- Supplies for staying safer while providing street-based outreach from Harm Reduction Coalition staff (PDF)
Every night, thousands of homeless youth in Washington go to sleep without safety, stability, and support of a family or home. Created in 2015, the Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs (OHY) leads the statewide efforts to reduce and prevent homelessness for youth and young adults through five priority service areas to ensure our youth and young adults have:
Stable Housing – Every youth has a safe and healthy place to sleep at night.
Family Reconciliation – Families are reunited when safe and appropriate.
Permanent Connections – Youth have opportunities to establish positive, healthy relationships with adults.
Education and Employment – Youth have opportunities to advance in their education or training and obtain employment.
Social and Emotional Well-Being – Youth have access to behavioral and physical health care; services nurture each youth’s individual strengths and abilities.
Programs
We work with partners and communities to establish ongoing and future funding, policy, and best practices related to improving the lives of homeless youth in Washington. Funding for the Office of Homeless Youth is specifically allocated to six programs, each with a targeted mission, working together to increase the well-being of youth and young adults in transition.
Temporary residence, assessment, referrals, and permanency planning services provided in semi-secure and secure facilities for youth ages 12 through 17 who are in conflict with their family, have run away from home, or whose health and safety is at risk.
Temporary residence, assessment, referrals, and permanency planning services for street youth under the age of 18.
Rental assistance and case management for eligible youth who have aged out of the state foster care system. Participants must be between 18 and 23 years old, have been a dependent of the state at any time during the four-month period preceding his or her 18th birthday, and meet income eligibility. Priority is given to young adults who were dependents of the state for at least one year.
Street Youth Services (SYS) connect youth under the age of 18 to services and resources through street and community-based outreach. Services can include either directly or through referral drug/alcohol abuse intervention, crisis intervention, counseling, access to emergency shelter or housing, prevention and education activities, employment skill building, advocacy, family-focused services, and follow-up support.
Emergency, temporary shelter, assessment, referrals, and permanency planning services for young adults ages 18 through 24.
Resources for rent assistance, transitional housing, and case management for young adults ages 18 through 24.
Do you Need Help?
If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can find help by using the 211 Washington Information Network.
If you are a young person who is thinking about running away or already has, you can talk to someone confidentially at the National Runaway Safeline: 1-800-RUNAWAY or 1-800-786-2929
Kim Justice
Executive Director
Kim.Justice@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-5055
Chanita Jackson
Program Manager
Chanita.Jackson@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-2997
Cole Ketcherside
Program Manager
Cole.Ketcherside@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-5056
My-Le Tang
Program Coordinator
My-Le.Tang@commerce.wa.gov
Office: 360-725-2982
Regina McDougall
Interagency Workgroup on Youth Homelessness
Regina.McDougall@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-5067
Riannon Bardsley
State Initiatives Manager
Riannon.Bardsley@commerce.wa.gov
SL Rao
Foster America Fellow
SL.Rao@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-764-0049
Families and Youth in Crisis (PDF)
Rights of Youth and Young Adults in Residential Programs (PDF)
Improving Stability for Youth Exiting Systems of Care (PDF)
Survey of Homeless Youth Services (PDF)
2017 OHY Interagency Work Group Report (PDF)
Office of Homeless Youth Grantee Map (PDF)
Research and Recommendations on Host Home Programs (PDF)
Housing Status of Youth Exiting Foster Care, Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Systems (web)
Youth Homelessness in Washington – Landscape Scan(web)
Office of Homeless Youth 2016 Report (PDF)
2018 Progress Report (PDF)
A Way Home Washington (web)
Campion Foundation (web)
Department of Social and Health Services, Research and Data Analysis (web)
Mockingbird Society (web)
National Alliance to End Homelessness (web)
Partners for Our Children (web)
Raikes Foundation (web)
Washington Youth and Families Fund (web)
Washington State Coalition for Homeless Youth Advocacy (web)
