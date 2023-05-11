PWB Upcoming Broadband Funding Cycle – What to Know, How to Prepare
The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) is an infrastructure funder, and we anticipate opening a broadband loan cycle on June 6, 2023. If you are a broadband infrastructure manager for local governments, tribes, nonprofit organizations, cooperative associations, multiparty entities, LLC’s, incorporated businesses or partnerships, it’s time to get ready for a funding cycle!
Here’s how:
Review Recent Statutory Changes, Scoring Criteria, and Threshold Requirements:
- RCW 43.155.160, effectuated following the 2022 legislative session.
- Final Rules for WAC 399-80-010, effectuated on March 18, 2023.
- Scoring Criteria Policy
- Threshold Requirements
Conduct Required Internet Service Provider Notification:
- Evidence that prior to submitting a pre-application, all area ISP were contacted in writing using the PWB Notification Template to ask provider’s plan to provide service that meet or exceeds state’s definition for broadband service.
Everyone should:
- Join the PWB Broadband email listserv! Email Mary Miller to join.
- Attend PWB’s Broadband Lunch and Learn and Application Workshops! More information below.
Important dates:
- Lunch and Learn – Cycle Overview: May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM (Zoom link)
- Pre-application Cycle Opens: June 6, 2023
- Application Workshops:
- June 7, 2023, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM (Zoom link)
- August 23, 2023, 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (Zoom link)
- Pre-application & Provider Notification Due Date: July 18, 2023
- Objection Due Date: August 21, 2023
- Final Application Cycle Closes: October 4, 2023
Print this information (link in Box).
For more information, contact:
- Sheila Richardson, PWB Broadband Program Director
- Tammy Mastro, PWB Broadband Program Manager
- Ava Gombosky, PWB Broadband Project Manager