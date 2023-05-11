PWB Upcoming Broadband Funding Cycle – What to Know, How to Prepare

The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) is an infrastructure funder, and we anticipate opening a broadband loan cycle on June 6, 2023. If you are a broadband infrastructure manager for local governments, tribes, nonprofit organizations, cooperative associations, multiparty entities, LLC’s, incorporated businesses or partnerships, it’s time to get ready for a funding cycle!

Here’s how:

Review Recent Statutory Changes, Scoring Criteria, and Threshold Requirements:

Conduct Required Internet Service Provider Notification:

Evidence that prior to submitting a pre-application, all area ISP were contacted in writing using the PWB Notification Template to ask provider’s plan to provide service that meet or exceeds state’s definition for broadband service.

Everyone should:

Join the PWB Broadband email listserv! Email Mary Miller to join.

Attend PWB’s Broadband Lunch and Learn and Application Workshops! More information below.

Important dates:

Lunch and Learn – Cycle Overview : May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM (Zoom link)

: May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM-1:00 PM (Zoom link) Pre-application Cycle Opens : June 6, 2023

: June 6, 2023 Application Workshops :

: June 7, 2023, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM (Zoom link)

August 23, 2023, 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (Zoom link)

Pre-application & Provider Notification Due Date : July 18, 2023

: July 18, 2023 Objection Due Date : August 21, 2023

: August 21, 2023 Final Application Cycle Closes: October 4, 2023

Print this information (link in Box).

For more information, contact:

Sheila Richardson , PWB Broadband Program Director

, PWB Broadband Program Director Tammy Mastro , PWB Broadband Program Manager

, PWB Broadband Program Manager Ava Gombosky , PWB Broadband Project Manager