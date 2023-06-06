PWB Now Accepting Broadband Loan Applications

The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) has approximately $13.5 million available for broadband construction loans to acquire, install, or construct last and middle mile infrastructure in unserved areas of the state. Eligible applicants Local governments

Tribes

Nonprofit organizations

Cooperative associations

Multiparty entities

Limited liability corporations (LLCs), incorporated businesses and partnerships Important dates Pre-applications are due by 11:59 p.m. PT, July 18, 2023 .

. A 30-day objection period will follow, and final applications are due October 4, 2023 .

. The PWB may award funds to projects passing threshold ratings based on a competitive ranking process. The Board anticipates awarding funds at its December 2023 meeting. Visit the Public Works Board broadband financing webpage for more information. Go to ZoomGrants online application. Virtual application workshops The PWB encourages participation in an optional application workshop. No registration is required and attendance is NOT required to submit an application for funding, Wednesday, June 7, 1-2 p.m.

Zoom link for June 7 workshop Wednesday, August 23, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Zoom link for August 23 workshop Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov. Contacts Sheila Richardson, Broadband Programs Director, 564-999-1927 Karin Berkholtz, Public Works Board Executive Director, 360-688-0313