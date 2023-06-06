PWB Now Accepting Broadband Loan Applications
|The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) has approximately $13.5 million available for broadband construction loans to acquire, install, or construct last and middle mile infrastructure in unserved areas of the state.
Eligible applicants
Important dates
Visit the Public Works Board broadband financing webpage for more information.
Go to ZoomGrants online application.
Virtual application workshops
The PWB encourages participation in an optional application workshop. No registration is required and attendance is NOT required to submit an application for funding,
Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.
Contacts
Sheila Richardson, Broadband Programs Director, 564-999-1927
Karin Berkholtz, Public Works Board Executive Director, 360-688-0313