OCVA 2021 Legislative Wrap-up

This is a bill OCVA has worked on with stakeholders for three years, and makes Washington the first state in the nation to ensure survivors of nonfatal strangulation have access to forensic nurses. The Crime Victim Compensation program is now required to cover the costs of examinations in domestic violence nonfatal strangulation cases. Additionally, OCVA shall develop best practices that local communities may use on a voluntary basis to create more access to forensic nurse examiners in cases of nonfatal strangulation assaults, including, but not limited to, partnerships to serve multiple facilities, mobile nurse examiner teams, and multidisciplinary teams to serve victims in local communities. Partnering with stakeholders, OCVA shall develop strategies to make forensic nurse examiner training available to nurses in all regions of the state, taking into account unique challenges faced by medical facilities and nurses operating in rural areas. Link to Washington State Legislature SB 5183