Department of Commerce offers grants to spur industrial site development

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce has launched an Industrial Site Readiness grant program designed to support counties, cities, port districts and tribal governments with plans to develop and revitalize properties for manufacturing or other industrial uses. Eligible public entities throughout the state can apply for grants of $200,000 to $500,000 each now through Oct. 14 using Commerce’s online application (Smartsheet).

A total of $2.5 million is available statewide to develop large manufacturing sites, or to safely clean up and sustainably revitalize federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated brownfield sites. This one-time grant program is designed to help accelerate business attraction efforts at the local level. Eligible uses of funds include a range of activities such as engineering studies, permitting, and site due diligence.

“Identifying and supporting projects that enable businesses to operate thriving manufacturing facilities creates good jobs that strengthen communities across the state,” said Commerce Assistant Director for Economic Development and Competitiveness Chris Green. “Helping local governments and tribes build and revitalize their infrastructure is essential to resilient, equitable local economies.”

Grant applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. October 14. Complete details including program guidelines and contact information are available on the Commerce website.

