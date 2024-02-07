Apply now for behavioral health closure prevention funds

$7.5 million is available to prevent existing behavioral health facilities from closing their doors. The Behavioral Health Facilities (BHF) Closure Prevention Program is now accepting applications for capital projects to preserve behavioral health facilities through critical repairs or upgrades necessary to keep the facility in use. This funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. Funding requests cannot exceed $7.5 million.

Eligible facilities

Existing behavioral health facilities that provide licensed behavioral health services to persons who are publicly funded are eligible for closure prevention funding. Applicants must demonstrate that without state investment the facility for which they are applying would likely close within two years.

Eligible projects

Closure prevention funds can be applied to:

Physical repairs and upgrades on an approved facility’s property, including inside or outside the facility, within its property line

Capital maintenance needed to ensure facilities are compliant with current or impending licensing standards

Capital improvements to a facility that would increase available cash on hand for facility operations

In limited circumstances, state funds may be used to purchase a non-state funded facility to keep that site operational.

How to apply

Please review our Program Guidelines and the Notice of Funding Opportunity on the BHF webpage before you submit your application in Smartsheet.

Questions? Email bhfinquiry@commerce.wa.gov.