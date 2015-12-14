The Department of Commerce manages funding awards through direct appropriation and competitive processes that establish new capacity for behavioral health services by building or rehabilitating facilities. Commerce’s partners in the program include the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), the Health Care Authority (HCA), the Department of Health (DOH), and one representative each from a Managed Care Organization (MCO), an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), an Accountable Communities of Health (ACH), a Behavioral Health Administration Service Organization (BH-ASO), and the Association of County Humans Services (ACHS).

The Behavioral Health Facilities (BHF) Program’s competitive funding rounds are open to nonprofits, public entities, tribes and for-profit businesses. Applicants must be a registered business in the State of Washington and be able to meet all applicable licensing and certification requirements under specific RCWs or WACs pertaining to the behavioral health services proposed in facilities where BHF Program funding is used.

Grants made by the BHF Program are reimbursement style for capital construction projects only. Program funds come from the sale of state bonds (no federal funds). Grant funds may be used for design, engineering, construction and equipment costs associated with establishing these facilities. New flexibility for the 2019-21 biennium grants includes the ability to fund the acquisition of a building or land if the project results in increased capacity.

In addition to funding capital grant projects, Commerce is leading a 2-year project to help coordinate the effective development of bed capacity-building efforts statewide.