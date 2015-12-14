Behavioral Health Facilities Program
The Department of Commerce manages funding awards through direct appropriation and competitive processes that establish new capacity for behavioral health services by building or rehabilitating facilities. Commerce’s partners in the program include the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), the Health Care Authority (HCA), the Department of Health (DOH), and one representative each from a Managed Care Organization (MCO), an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), an Accountable Communities of Health (ACH), a Behavioral Health Administration Service Organization (BH-ASO), and the Association of County Humans Services (ACHS).
The Behavioral Health Facilities (BHF) Program’s competitive funding rounds are open to nonprofits, public entities, tribes and for-profit businesses. Applicants must be a registered business in the State of Washington and be able to meet all applicable licensing and certification requirements under specific RCWs or WACs pertaining to the behavioral health services proposed in facilities where BHF Program funding is used.
Grants made by the BHF Program are reimbursement style for capital construction projects only. Program funds come from the sale of state bonds (no federal funds). Grant funds may be used for design, engineering, construction and equipment costs associated with establishing these facilities. New flexibility for the 2019-21 biennium grants includes the ability to fund the acquisition of a building or land if the project results in increased capacity.
In addition to funding capital grant projects, Commerce is leading a 2-year project to help coordinate the effective development of bed capacity-building efforts statewide.
2019-21 Behavioral Health Facility Competitive Grant Program
The second round for competitive applications will open on March 19, 2020. See our Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for further details. Interested parties should also review the Spring 2020 Guidelines for a complete understanding of this available funding. When the application opens on March 19th, links to the online application will be posted here. All applications must be submitted through our online process.
Our first competitive application round for Behavioral Health Facilities Grant closed on November 6, 2019. Commerce awarded $12.4 million to 10 successful applicants from across Washington, helping to create an additional 150 new beds and outpatient services for community-based care.
• Enhanced Service Facilities – 2 awardees – $3.87 million awarded – total of 31 new beds
• Specialized Dementia Care – 2 awardees – $2.5 million awarded – total of 67 new beds
• Secure Withdrawal Management and Stabilization – 2 awardees – $4 million awarded – total of 32 new beds
• Capacity for Children and Minor Youth – 4 awardees – $2 million awarded – total of 20 new beds and outpatient services
Please see the press release for more information and a list of the awarded recipients.
Trueblood Competitive Grant
Commerce’s competitive Trueblood grant application is now closed.
Trueblood is an active lawsuit that challenged unconstitutional delays in competency evaluation and restoration services. Commerce received $2 million for one or more crisis diversion or stabilization facilities to add 16 beds in the Spokane region. These beds will address both urban and rural needs, consistent with the Trueblood vs. DSHS
Settlement Agreement and Implementation Plan.
Related Law for 2019-21 Awards
2019-2021 Guidelines
Department of Commerce
Tanya Mercier
Program Manager – Behavioral Health
Tanya.Mercier@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-704-0139
Amanda Sieler
Program Manager – Behavioral Health
Amanda.Sieler@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3006
Matt Mazur-Hart
Behavioral Health and Early Learning Section Manager
Matt.Mazur-Hart@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3020
Health Care Authority
Melodie Pazolt
Section Manager
Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery
Melodie.Pazolt@hca.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-0487
Department of Health
Julie Tomaro
Division of Health Systems Quality Assurance
Facilities Program Manager
Julie.Tomaro@doh.wa.gov
Phone: 360-236-2937
Department of Social and Health Services
Lateisha De Lay
State Hospital Discharge and Diversion Administrator
Lateisha.delay@dshs.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3216