Funding Availability – Recovery Residence Operations Funding

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting applications from eligible entities who wish to establish new Level II or Level III recovery residences, as defined by the National Association for Recovery Residences. Eligible applicants include operators of existing recovery residences who seek to establish a new recovery residence, or non-profit behavioral health organizations seeking to establish a new recovery residence. The Washington Alliance for Quality Recovery Residences (WAQRR) will be issuing an identical Notice of Funding Availability on behalf of the Washington State Health Care Authority near the end of 2023. Applications received by Commerce but not funded due to lack of funds will be transmitted to WAQRR for funding consideration.

This funding opportunity closes at 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, December 15, 2023.