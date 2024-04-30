Capital funding available for performing arts, art museum, and cultural organizations

Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2025-27 Building for the Arts grant program. These competitive grants can fund 33% of eligible capital costs, up to $2 million, for acquisition, construction, and/or major renovation of capital facilities. This grant opportunity is available to all tribes and nonprofit organizations with emphasis on performing arts projects, art museum projects, and cultural organization projects.

Deadline

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024. All applications must be submitted electronically through ZoomGrants.

Application workshops in May

Commerce is offering three in-person workshops and one online workshop to help answer questions about the application process. Attendance is not required to submit an application.

Virtual workshop: Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m.

Register for the May 16 workshop (Zoom meeting)

In-person workshops will take place in Seattle, Spokane and Yakima. Registration is required for these in-person workshops:

Seattle: May 21, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Radisson – SeaTac

San Juan Ballroom

18118 International Blvd

Seattle, WA 98188

Seattle – Registration

Spokane: May 22, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Spokane Falls Community College Auditorium

Bldg. 24, sn-w’ey’-mn, Rm. 110

3410 West Whistalks Way

Spokane, WA 99224

Spokane – Registration

Yakima: May 28, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Yakima Convention Center

Room H & Lobby 4

10 North 8th Street

Yakima, WA 98901

Yakima – Registration

Questions?

Please contact us at cappprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075.