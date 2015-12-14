Building for the Arts
Building for the Arts was created by the Legislature in 1991 to award grants to performing arts, art museum, and cultural organizations. The program awards grants to performing arts, art museum, and cultural organizations for as much as 33 percent state match of eligible project costs for acquisition, construction, and/or major renovation of capital facilities.
Funding Availability Information
Project Qualifications
This is a reimbursement-style grant and operating costs are ineligible. The grants are funded by the sale of state bonds only. Awardees are selected through a competitive grant application process held every two years.
To apply, you must create a ZoomGrants account here. This is a free service for our applicants.
Grant applications are screened by staff and then ranked by an advisory board of Building for the Arts experts.
There is a maximum grant award amount of $2,000,000.
Ranking criteria include:
- Ability to complete the project expediently.
- Organizational capacity to run the facility effectively.
- Community need.
- Availability of other funding sources.
The state’s investment in these local projects provide:
- Temporary construction jobs.
- Permanent arts-related jobs.
- Improved quality of life for residents.
When in doubt, ask us questions! The ideal time to begin talking to us is before you start writing your application. Please call our staff at (360) 725-3075, or email us at capprograms@commerce.wa.gov with any program questions you may have.
Resources
