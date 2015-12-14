This is a reimbursement-style grant and operating costs are ineligible. The grants are funded by the sale of state bonds only. Awardees are selected through a competitive grant application process held every two years.

To apply, you must create a ZoomGrants account here. This is a free service for our applicants.

Grant applications are screened by staff and then ranked by an advisory board of Building for the Arts experts.

There is a maximum grant award amount of $2,000,000.

Ranking criteria include:

Ability to complete the project expediently.

Organizational capacity to run the facility effectively.

Community need.

Availability of other funding sources.

The state’s investment in these local projects provide: Temporary construction jobs.

Permanent arts-related jobs.

Improved quality of life for residents.