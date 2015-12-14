Performance Art Hall

Building for the Arts

Building for the Arts was created by the Legislature in 1991 to award grants to performing arts, art museum, and cultural organizations. The program awards grants to performing arts, art museum, and cultural organizations for as much as 33 percent state match of eligible project costs for acquisition, construction, and/or major renovation of capital facilities.

Funding Availability Information

The 2021-2023 Building for the Arts Grant is now open.

Project Qualifications

This is a reimbursement-style grant and operating costs are ineligible. The grants are funded by the sale of state bonds only. Awardees are selected through a competitive grant application process held every two years.

To apply, you must create a ZoomGrants account here. This is a free service for our applicants.

Grant applications are screened by staff and then ranked by an advisory board of Building for the Arts experts.

There is a maximum grant award amount of $2,000,000.

Ranking  criteria  include:

  • Ability  to  complete  the  project  expediently.
  • Organizational  capacity  to  run  the  facility  effectively.
  • Community  need.
  • Availability  of  other  funding  sources.

The state’s investment in these local projects provide:

  • Temporary construction jobs.
  • Permanent arts-related jobs.
  • Improved quality of life for residents.

When in doubt, ask us questions! The ideal time to begin talking to us is before you start writing your application. Please call our staff at (360) 725-3075, or email us at capprograms@commerce.wa.gov with any program questions you may have.

Resources

2021-2023 Building for the Arts Guidelines
LEED Certification Declaration
Stakeholder Recommendation Survey

Related law

43.63A.750 RCW

Need help?

Emily Hafford
Emily.Hafford@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-5001

Program Staff
capprograms@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3075