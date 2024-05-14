Request for Proposals- Incorporation Study within Pierce County

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in completing a study on the potential incorporation of two currently unincorporated communities, Dash Point and Browns Point, in Pierce County. The study must include, but is not limited to, the impacts of incorporation on the local tax base, crime, homelessness, infrastructure, public services, and behavioral health services.

The contract will not exceed $190,000, and Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

Pre-proposal conference – June 5

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required, to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.

Timeline

Pre-proposal Conference: June 5, 2024, 2 p.m. Register

Proposals due: June 20, 2024, 4 p.m.

Funding period: Aug. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025

Review the RFP

Contact: Deborah Jacobs, RFP Coordinator