Community Economic Revitalization Board invests $3.3 million in three counties

NOTE: These projects are subject to approval by CERB at the regularly scheduled business meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

State funds leverage over $2.1 million in private and local resources expected to create and retain 81 high-wage jobs.

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) today approved $3.2 million in low interest loans and $100,000 in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements intended to spur business growth and job creation in Lewis, Spokane, and Whitman counties.

Lewis County – $100,000 grant to the Port of Chehalis for the “Bishop Road Commercial Site Readiness Project.” This project will fund pre-development work for approximately 25-acres of light industrial zoned property to prepare shovel ready commercial sites tailored for green energy and manufacturing businesses. CERB funds are matched by $25,000 in local resources.

– $100,000 grant to the for the “Bishop Road Commercial Site Readiness Project.” This project will fund pre-development work for approximately 25-acres of light industrial zoned property to prepare shovel ready commercial sites tailored for green energy and manufacturing businesses. CERB funds are matched by $25,000 in local resources. Spokane County – $1.2 million loan to the Spokane Conservation District for the “Scale House Market and Learning Kitchen.” This project consists of design and construction for the Scale House Market, which will serve as a local food resilience hub and commercial kitchen. Their Committed Private Partner, Four Roots LLC, is investing $30,000 in the project, and is expected to create and retain 38 jobs. CERB funds are matched by $1.05 million in local, private, and state resources.

– $1.2 million loan to the for the “Scale House Market and Learning Kitchen.” This project consists of design and construction for the Scale House Market, which will serve as a local food resilience hub and commercial kitchen. Their Committed Private Partner, Four Roots LLC, is investing $30,000 in the project, and is expected to create and retain 38 jobs. CERB funds are matched by $1.05 million in local, private, and state resources. Whitman County – $2 million loan to the Port of Whitman County for the “Hunga Dunga Brewing Production Facility.” This project will expand Hunga Dunga’s existing production capacity in Pullman with the design and construction of a 12,000 square foot facility including utility extensions and a commercial kitchen space. Their Committed Private Partner, Hunga Dunga, is investing $500,000 in the project, and is expected to create 43 jobs. CERB funds are matched by $500,000 in private resources.

“Increased economic vitality is the outcome of a significant collaboration between CERB and local communities. The economic, cultural, and geographic variety of our state is reflected in these projects. The Board is happy to work with each of these communities to establish long-term employment in the private sector,” said CERB Chair Michael Echanove.

The release of CERB funds to these projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits. If you are a Washington local government or federally recognized Tribe and have project ideas, please reach out to Janéa Stark.

Since 1982, CERB has committed more than $243.8 million to local jurisdictions across the state, an investment generating more than 39,000 jobs, and private capital investment of $6.3 billion – a $26-to-$1 return on CERB investments. Read the 2022 CERB Legislative Report to learn more.

As Washington’s strategic economic development resource, CERB is focused on creating private sector jobs in partnership with local governments by financing infrastructure improvements. These improvements encourage new business development and expansion. In addition to funding construction projects, CERB provides limited funding for studies that evaluate high-priority economic development projects.

Learn more about CERB at www.commerce.wa.gov/cerb.

###