Climate Planning Grant Funding Open Now

Apply now for Climate Planning grants

Commerce will make approximately $30 million available in climate planning grants for the 2023-2025 biennium to implement HB 1181 (2023). Each fully planning city and county is eligible for funding based on applicability (RCW 36.70A.040 (4)).

Climate planning grants are available for the development of climate change and resiliency elements in local comprehensive planning. Funding is available under a formula with priority for the 2023-2025 biennial funding to cities and counties with a 2025 or 2026 comprehensive plan update due. Learn more on our climate program webpage.

The application window for the 2023-2025 fiscal biennium closes on October 31. 2023.

Application Materials

Questions? Please contact the Growth Management Services (GMS) Climate Team at GMSclimate@commerce.wa.gov.