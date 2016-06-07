Click on the “Apply via ZoomGrants” button above to reach the ZoomGrants website. If you have a ZoomGrants account, log in and follow the instructions. If you are a new user, complete the required information for a new ZoomGrants account to create a profile. Please do not use “The” as the first word in the agency name. Once the agency profile has been created, select the CDBG Program you wish to apply for, check the “apply” button, and start your proposal.

The application auto-saves your entries whenever you change fields. This means you can log off and come back anytime to resume your work, refine responses, edit copy and upload or replace previously uploaded documents, even after the application has been submitted, until the application deadline and closure promptly at 5:00 p.m. June 3, 2020. After that deadline date you will still be able to view your application but no changes will be allowed.

Important Tip: It is highly advisable not to wait until the last minute of the last day to submit your application. This is when most mistakes are made. Waiting to the last minute may not allow sufficient time to address any technical issues or questions you need to resolve before the deadline. We recommend using Chrome, but you can use any browser on any internet enabled device. The web application will not let you submit until all fields are completed and required documents have been uploaded.

The following tutorial links will help you become acquainted with the ZoomGrants process. The actual CDBG grant application will have some slight differences from that shown in the samples (not all tabs are used, some functionally similar but differently-labeled tab names are used.)

Questions:

CDBG Content Related Questions

Jacquie Andresen, CDBG Program Administrator

jacquie.andresen@commerce.wa.gov

(360) 725-3017

ZoomGrants Technical Questions

Tech Support Desk

Questions@ZoomGrants.com

(866) 323-5404 ext. 2