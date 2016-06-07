General Purpose Grants
CLICK HERE for more information and to register for the March 19, 2020 CDBG General Purpose Application Webinar.
CDBG General Purpose Grant Applications Open March 2, 2020 – Closes June 3, 2020.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 General Purpose Grant cycle. Electronic application submission is through ZoomGrants. Paper copies will not be accepted.
General Purpose Grant applications will be submitted online using ZoomGrants for the 2020 grant cycle. Before you begin, additional resources are available under Technical Assistance Resources/ Guidance Materials.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) General Purpose Grants are made available annually through a competitive application process to assist Washington State small cities, towns and counties in carrying out significant community and economic development projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons. The Washington State CDBG Program is funded by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Examples of eligible General Purpose Grant activities include:
- Public facilities, such as water, wastewater and streets
- Community facilities, such as community centers, fire stations, homeless shelters and child care facilities
- Economic development, such as microenterprise assistance and public infrastructure
- Affordable housing and housing rehabilitation
Click on the “Apply via ZoomGrants” button above to reach the ZoomGrants website. If you have a ZoomGrants account, log in and follow the instructions. If you are a new user, complete the required information for a new ZoomGrants account to create a profile. Please do not use “The” as the first word in the agency name. Once the agency profile has been created, select the CDBG Program you wish to apply for, check the “apply” button, and start your proposal.
The application auto-saves your entries whenever you change fields. This means you can log off and come back anytime to resume your work, refine responses, edit copy and upload or replace previously uploaded documents, even after the application has been submitted, until the application deadline and closure promptly at 5:00 p.m. June 3, 2020. After that deadline date you will still be able to view your application but no changes will be allowed.
Important Tip: It is highly advisable not to wait until the last minute of the last day to submit your application. This is when most mistakes are made. Waiting to the last minute may not allow sufficient time to address any technical issues or questions you need to resolve before the deadline. We recommend using Chrome, but you can use any browser on any internet enabled device. The web application will not let you submit until all fields are completed and required documents have been uploaded.
The following tutorial links will help you become acquainted with the ZoomGrants process. The actual CDBG grant application will have some slight differences from that shown in the samples (not all tabs are used, some functionally similar but differently-labeled tab names are used.)
- Essential Information – Funding Overview and Submittal Instructions
- ZoomGrants Applicant Video
- ZoomGrants Applicant Slideshow
- CDBG General Purpose Grant Application Preview
- Using ZoomGrants to Apply for CDBG General Purpose Grants
Questions:
CDBG Content Related Questions
Jacquie Andresen, CDBG Program Administrator
jacquie.andresen@commerce.wa.gov
(360) 725-3017
ZoomGrants Technical Questions
Tech Support Desk
Questions@ZoomGrants.com
(866) 323-5404 ext. 2
Funds Available
We estimate $12 million will be available for CDBG General Purpose Grants in 2020. The maximum amount is $900,000 for construction and $30,000 for planning.
Eligibility Guidelines
Eligible applicants are Washington State cities and towns with less than 50,000 in population or counties with less than 200,000 population not participating in a CDBG Entitlement Urban County Consortium.
Special purpose districts, public housing authorities, port districts, community action agencies, economic development councils, other non-profit organizations, and Indian tribes are not eligible to apply directly to the state CDBG Program for funding, but may be a partner in projects and sub-recipient of funding through eligible jurisdictions.
Projects must principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons, or aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight.
Under limited circumstances, a local government could submit up to four unrelated General Purpose Grant applications each annual funding cycle. One for construction/acquisition, one for microenterprise assistance, one for housing rehabilitation, and one for planning-only activities.
Program Links
Award Lists
CDBG Fact Sheet – English (PDF)
CDBG Fact Sheet – Spanish (PDF)
Management Handbook & Forms
Guidance Materials
2019 HUD LMI data for non-entitlement jurisdictions (PDF)
HUD LMI Interactive Map
Drinking water and wastewater funding summary (PDF)
Public Works Board
Infrastructure Assistance Coordinating Council (IACC)
Municipal Research Services Center of Washington
SAM – System for Award Management
US Dept of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Need help?
We estimate $12 million will be available for CDBG General Purpose Grants in 2020. The maximum amount is $900,000 for construction and $30,000 for planning.
Click on the “Apply via ZoomGrants” button below to reach the ZoomGrants website. If you have a ZoomGrants account, log in and follow the instructions. If you are a new user, complete the required information for a new ZoomGrants account to create a profile. Please do not use “The” as the first word in the agency name. Once the agency profile has been created, select the CDBG Program you wish to apply for, check the “apply” button, and start your proposal.
The application auto-saves your entries whenever you change fields. This means you can log off and come back anytime to resume your work, refine responses, edit copy and upload or replace previously uploaded documents, even after the application has been submitted, until the application deadline and closure promptly at 5:00 p.m. June 3, 2020. After that deadline date you will still be able to view your application but no changes will be allowed.
Important Tip: It is highly advisable not to wait until the last minute of the last day to submit your application. This is when most mistakes are made. Waiting to the last minute may not allow sufficient time to address any technical issues or questions you need to resolve before the deadline. The web application will not let you submit until all fields are completed and required documents have been uploaded.below.
Kaaren Roe, Section Manager
Kaaren.Roe@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3018
Jacquie Andresen, Project Manager
Jacquie.Andresen@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3017
Roberta Golden, CDBG Grant Specialist
Roberta.Golden@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-5020
Jeff Hinckle, Project Manager
Public Services and Planning Activities
Jeff.Hinckle@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3060
Sheila Lee-Johnston, CDBG State Expert
Sheila.Lee-Johnston@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3009
Genny Matteson, Project Manager
Housing Activities
Genny.Matteson@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-3093
Michelle Reilly, Project Manager
Michelle.Reilly@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360-725-2725