PWB Meeting Date – June 2, 2023

The Public Works Board’s June Monthly Meeting is June 2, 2023 from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom and in person at the Commerce Headquarters in Olympia (1011 Plum St SE, Olympia, WA 98504). Members of the public are invited to attend.

Join the Zoom meeting.