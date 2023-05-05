Open Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicles and Charging Equipment
- WSDOT Public Transit Rideshare (formerly known as the Vanpool Investment Program) – For transit agencies to purchase rideshare vehicles including those with alternative fuel types such as plug-in hybrids and zero-emission vehicles. Applications due April 18, 2023.
- Commerce Clean Energy Fund (CEF) – Electrification of Transportation Systems (ETS) Round 2 Grants – For local governments and federally recognized Tribal governments for the procurement, installation, and integration of electric vehicle supply infrastructure and/or hydrogen refueling station infrastructure in rural communities. Phase 2 final applications due May 15, 2023.
- WSDOT Zero-emissions Access Program Grants – Grants for electric vehicle car-sharing for communities not served by transit. Applications due May 17, 2023.
- FHWA Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program – Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act Section 11401 discretionary grant fund for four fuels – electric, hydrogen, propane, and natural gas – split equally between community charging and corridor charging. State and local government, Indian Tribes, planning organizations, and other government agencies are eligible to apply. Applications due May 30, 2023.
- WSDOT Zero-emission Vehicle Infrastructure Partnerships (ZEVIP) Grants – For government agencies and nonprofit organizations who partner with the private sector to install EV charging or hydrogen refueling infrastructure along state routes. Applications due June 29, 2023.
- EPA Clean School Bus Program Grants – For local or State governmental entities, Tribal organizations, public charter school districts, eligible contractors, and nonprofit transportation associations to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission school buses. Application packets due August 22, 2023.