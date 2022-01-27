January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Human trafficking occurs when a person recruits, harbors, transports, provides or obtains another person knowing that force, fraud or coercion will be used to exploit the person for labor, any form of work or commercial sex OR causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act. Travel is not always involved.

Foreign nationals, immigrants and special visa workers are labor trafficked and exploited. They tend to be more vulnerable due to their immigration status, language barriers, remote locations and isolation from trusted family or friends.

Victims in the U.S. are entitled to protection and assistance regardless of their immigration status.