Black History Month Blog Post

Black women are disproportionately impacted by all forms of violence. In a study conducted by the Black Women’s Blueprint, 40-60% of Black women report being subjected to coercive sexual contact by age 18. 40% of confirmed sex trafficking survivors in the United States are Black. Domestic violence is related to an estimated 51.3% of Black adult female homicides.

Black women, particularly Black women survivors of violence, have been at the forefront of social justice movements. In honor of Black History month, we recognize the leadership and legacy of Black women who have pioneered and shaped the movement against sexual assault through history. We pay homage to their guidance, wisdom and contributions.