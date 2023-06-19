ZeroAvia announces expansion of electric propulsion R&D facility at Paine Field

Washington Governor Inslee, ZeroAvia CEO Val Miftakhov announce state support for tech systems development and retrofit center leading up to flight test of world’s largest hydrogen-electric aircraft

Paris Air Show, Le Bourget, France — Washington State Governor Jay Inslee today joined ZeroAvia CEO and Founder Val Miftakhov at the Paris Air Show to announce an additional investment by the state to support the company’s expansion at Paine Field in Everett, Washington. The facility is the heart of ZeroAvia’s electric propulsion system technology development and recently unveiled a program to retrofit a Dash 8-400 76-seat aircraft with a prototype engine ahead of flight testing that will make this the world’s largest hydrogen-electric aircraft.

Following a prior state investment for facilities improvements, ZeroAvia rapidly accelerated its presence and now employs approximately 30 people at the site. This additional investment from Washington State’s Economic Development Strategic Reserve Fund will assist improvements at research and development facilities that support both the company’s electric propulsion R&D and the Dash 8 testbed retrofit program.

“ZeroAvia is a key member of the rapidly growing ecosystem of world-leading innovators located in Washington state who are building the future of sustainable aviation fuels and zero-emission propulsion systems,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Our low-carbon fuel standard, abundant clean power and generous new tax incentives for low-carbon fuels provide an unmatched base from which to develop and deploy the next generation of renewable solutions to decarbonize the aerospace sector.”

“With the vast array of talented aerospace and electrical engineers, amidst a hub of aerospace industry peers also pushing towards sustainable flight, Everett is a hugely important location for us,” said Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder, ZeroAvia. “The support from Governor Inslee and the Washington Department of Commerce enables us to push forward quickly on our targets for commercial flight of up to 20-seat aircraft by 2025, and up to 80-seat aircraft by 2027. We are tremendously excited about the opportunities this opens up to grow our team and establish world class facilities at Paine Field.”

“By removing barriers and advocating for business success, the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County (EASC) plays a vital role in securing incentives and fostering economic growth. ZeroAvia’s additional expansion in Snohomish County, supported by the Washington State Department of Commerce and Governor Inslee, exemplifies our commitment to innovation, clean energy, and the creation of high-quality jobs,” said Garry Clark, CEO and President, EASC. “Together, we are driving advancements in sustainable aviation and strengthening Snohomish County’s position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology and economic prosperity.”

