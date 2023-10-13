US Dept. of Energy Selects Pacific Northwest for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub

Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association’s PNWH2 Hub enters negotiations with DOE for initial hydrogen hub federal funding

OLYMPIA, WA – The Pacific Northwest will continue to lead the way in building a clean energy future as a network of clean hydrogen suppliers and end-users to decarbonize some of the hardest-to-abate sectors of the region’s economy is one step closer to reality.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today selected the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association’s PNWH2 Hub for award negotiations as one of the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub s following a competitive nationwide process. DOE’s H2Hubs will kickstart a national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure while supporting the production, storage, delivery, and end-use of clean hydrogen. Funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the H2Hubs will accelerate the commercial-scale deployment of clean hydrogen—helping generate clean, dispatchable power, create a new form of energy storage, and decarbonize heavy industry and transportation. Together, they will also reduce 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide) emissions from end-uses each year—an amount roughly equivalent to combined annual emissions of 5.5 million gasoline-powered cars—and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs across the country while supporting healthier communities and strengthening America’s energy security.

The PNWH2 Hub will leverage the abundant clean power and innovative technology companies in the Pacific Northwest to accelerate the transition to clean hydrogen production and use. The hub will focus on decarbonizing the region’s hard-to-electrify heavy-duty transportation, long-duration energy storage, ports, agriculture and industrial operations.

The hub’s projects will drive economic opportunity across all demographics, creating or supporting more than 10,000 good-paying jobs and stronger energy security to improve the lives and futures of people throughout the region. The hub vision and projects were developed with leadership from tribes, unions, industry and many others and will help deliver a shared vision of clean and equitable energy systems in the Pacific Northwest.

DOE and the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association will negotiate the final funding and scope for the hub beginning this fall. The following companies have projects proposed as part of the PNWH2 Hub:

Air Liquide Hydrogen Energy US LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

ALA Renewable Energy LLC

Atlas Agro

Centralia College

Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.

Northwest Seaport Alliance

NovoHydrogen Development, Inc.

PACCAR Inc

Portland General Electric Company (PGE)

Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

PUD No. 1 of Douglas County

Regis Solar, LLC

Synchronous LLC dba First Mode

Twin Transit

USA Fortescue Future Industries, Inc.

Williams Field Services Group, LLC

The PNWH2 Hub is eligible to receive up to $1 billion in federal funding over four DOE-defined development phases spanning nine years, with $20 million allocated for Phase 1. DOE will evaluate the hub’s activities and deliver go/no-go decisions at each phase.

The PNWH2 Hub will kick off Phase 1 (detailed project planning) in early 2024 to refine projections submitted in the proposal and provide assurance to DOE that the overall hydrogen hub concept and proposed projects are technologically, financially and legally viable, with buy-in from local stakeholders. Project partners, who have been engaging with local communities for many months, will build on this groundwork with extensive community and labor engagement in Phase 1.

The PNWH2 Hub’s proposal was developed by a team of experts from each proposed project led by federal engineering, procurement and construction contractor Atkins. Guidance was provided by the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association Board and the Advisory Committee, as well as through community and partner feedback.

The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association is a multi-state nonprofit coalition of public and private partners spanning Washington, Oregon and Montana. The coalition includes representatives from Tribal Nations, labor, business and industry, higher education, government and the environmental community.

For more information and updates on the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association, visit https://pnwh2.com.

Attributable Quotes:

“Unlocking the full potential of hydrogen—a versatile fuel that can be made from almost any energy resource in virtually every part of the country—is crucial to achieving President Biden’s goal of American industry powered by American clean energy, ensuring less volatility and more affordable clean energy options for American families and businesses,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm . “With this historic investment, the Biden-Harris Administration is laying the foundation for a new, American-led industry that will propel the global clean energy transition while creating high quality jobs and delivering healthier communities in every pocket of the nation.”

. “With this historic investment, the Biden-Harris Administration is laying the foundation for a new, American-led industry that will propel the global clean energy transition while creating high quality jobs and delivering healthier communities in every pocket of the nation.” “Washington state and our many partners in this effort got here today because we have the commitment to innovation, nation-leading climate policies and economic bona fides to build even more clean energy resources here in Washington,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee . “This hub will be another example that the transition to all renewable energy is not only saving our planet but contributing to robust economic growth. The projects in this hub will support thousands of new jobs in Washington and the Northwest, while slashing emissions in sectors such as heavy-duty transportation, maritime, agriculture, and industrial operations.”

. “This hub will be another example that the transition to all renewable energy is not only saving our planet but contributing to robust economic growth. The projects in this hub will support thousands of new jobs in Washington and the Northwest, while slashing emissions in sectors such as heavy-duty transportation, maritime, agriculture, and industrial operations.” “Oregon has long been a leader in clean, renewable energy production,” said Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek . “This transformational opportunity to accelerate development of the nation’s clean energy economy is tailor-made for the Pacific Northwest, where a proud tradition of technological innovation and collaboration in taking on bold challenges is in our nature. I am grateful for this exciting investment from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden Administration.”

. “This transformational opportunity to accelerate development of the nation’s clean energy economy is tailor-made for the Pacific Northwest, where a proud tradition of technological innovation and collaboration in taking on bold challenges is in our nature. I am grateful for this exciting investment from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden Administration.” “Through its investment in St. Regis, the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub will create more good-paying Montana jobs and ramp up American-made energy in the Treasure State,” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said. “Montana will continue to embrace every opportunity to be a leader in energy innovation with our all-of-the-above energy policy.”

said. “Montana will continue to embrace every opportunity to be a leader in energy innovation with our all-of-the-above energy policy.” “I was pleased to see the Department of Energy affirm that the PNWH2 provides an excellent ability to accelerate the green hydrogen marketplace in the US.” said PNWH2 board chair Chris Green . “We had an incredibly competitive proposal, backed by a great team, and we’re excited to put this investment to work decarbonizing industry and creating green jobs of the future in the Pacific Northwest.”

. “We had an incredibly competitive proposal, backed by a great team, and we’re excited to put this investment to work decarbonizing industry and creating green jobs of the future in the Pacific Northwest.” “With this investment, the Pacific Northwest will be able to develop a new clean hydrogen economy that will create local jobs and build on the region’s long history of supporting clean energy resources,” said PNWH2 Board Vice Chair and Oregon Department of Energy Director Janine Benner . “We can seize this opportunity to ensure an equitable clean energy transition that invests in local communities across the region.”“The exciting news of DOE support for our Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub ushers in an opportunity that will positively impact our region for years to come,” said Washington State Commerce Director Mike Fong . “I thank all of the PNWH2 partners for collaborating on a proposal that promises not only huge reductions in industrial carbon emissions, but also economic and community benefits in good jobs, environmental health and sustainable growth.”

. “We can seize this opportunity to ensure an equitable clean energy transition that invests in local communities across the region.”“The exciting news of DOE support for our Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub ushers in an opportunity that will positively impact our region for years to come,” said . “I thank all of the PNWH2 partners for collaborating on a proposal that promises not only huge reductions in industrial carbon emissions, but also economic and community benefits in good jobs, environmental health and sustainable growth.” “Washington State University is thrilled with today’s news and is pleased to have been able to lend its expertise in the creation of Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub proposal. WSU has long been a leader in alternative fuel research, including hydrogen,” said Washington State University President Kirk Schulz. “We look forward to continuing to play a critical role in the formation of our region’s green hydrogen economy – with WSU leading the Hub’s community benefits plan and the university’s CHARGE consortium helping to achieve market lift-off.”