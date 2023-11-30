State Energy Resilience and Emergency Management Office publishes Fuel Action Plan

2023 Washington State Fuel Action Plan describes supply chain hazards, actions to take in event of disruption

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington Energy Resilience and Emergency Management Office (EREMO) at the Department of Commerce recently published the 2023 State Fuel Action Plan. Authorized in Washington State statute and through related Presidential directives and federal law, the plan describes the fuel supply chain, hazards to fuel infrastructure, and tactics available to the state for responding to a fuel shortage or disruption.

The Washington State Fuel Action Plan is meant to be an emergency response plan and is organized by the following actions:

Notification and activation Situational assessment Damage assessment Assessment and prioritization of fuel needs Implementation of fuel conservation measures Coordination with neighboring states, federal & state agencies, local jurisdictions, and private industry partners Implementation of waivers Allocation of emergency fuels Recovery

EREMO employed the state energy emergency planning committee that includes key state agencies, federal agencies, Tribes, and local jurisdictions, to develop the plan.

Read the full Washington State Fuel Action Plan (PDF) or view a summary Fact Sheet (PDF).

“We have experienced regional fuel supply shortages in Washington state and we used portions of this plan to ensure we are able to meet the needs of our communities,” said Washington Energy Resilience and Emergency Management Office Director Elizabeth King. “We appreciate the time, effort and coordination from all who served on the energy emergency planning committee, and look forward to continued collaborative work with our partners.”

EREMO is the lead state agency in working with a project with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Idaho National Lab (INL) on a Regional Resilience Assessment Program (RRAP) for a statewide last mile fuel supply chain assessment. This assessment will provide additional information for EREMO to conduct an update to the Fuel Action Plan and provide local jurisdictions with additional information so they can conduct their own county and Tribal level planning. EREMO is actively working with county and Tribal emergency managers who are interested in conducting a voluntary emergency fuel needs assessment which will further inform the state plan.

The Washington State Energy Resilience and Emergency Management Office (EREMO) is housed in the Energy Division of the Department of Commerce. Learn more. EREMO Director Elizabeth King also serves on the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission, which released “On Fire: The Report of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission” in September.

