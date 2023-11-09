U.S. Department of Energy Selects Pacific Northwest for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) Hub Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Award Negotiations

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a $7 billion grant program to establish regional Hydrogen Hubs across the country. In response, Governor Inslee directed Commerce to coordinate the formation of public-private partnership to build on existing momentum in the Pacific Northwest for green hydrogen development and pitch a regional hub. This led to the establishment of the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2), which is chaired by Commerce’s Assistant Director Chris Green, and co-chaired by Janine Benner, Director of the Oregon Department of Energy. The PNWH 2 Hub includes government, tribal, industry, utility, labor and environmental partners from Washington, Oregon, and Montana.

On October 13, 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy announced PNWH2, along with six other regional hydrogen hubs across the United States, were selected to enter into negotiations for funding awards. As PNWH2 progresses through the negotiation process and expands its stakeholder engagement and tribal consultation efforts, Commerce will share updates and important information on this webpage. PNWH2 may be eligible to receive up to $1B from this program which would leverage over $8B total in public and private investments in green hydrogen supply chain across the region.

To read more about the PNWH2 Hub and the latest information on next steps, explore the following resources: