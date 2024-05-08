Request for Proposals – State Small Business Credit Initiative Technical Assistance Program

The Washington Department of Commerce, is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified to offer technical assistance in legal, accounting, and financial advisory services to support Very Small Businesses (VSBs) and Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Individuals (SEDI)-owned businesses across the state to prepare them to apply for loans or investment opportunities available through Washington’s Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Capital Programs.

Proposals are due Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

Two pre-proposal conferences will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time and Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time. Both of the pre-proposal conferences will be virtual only, on Microsoft Teams. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 1:00

