Tukwila Small Business Technical Assistance Request for Proposals

Brief summary of opportunity: The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to provide technical assistance to small minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses in south King and Pierce counties. Per Proviso Section 131 (17) of the Washington State 2023-2025 Operating Budget, the contract recipient resulting from this RFP must be a nonprofit organization located in Tukwila, WA that provides educational and business assistance for underserved and minority groups, with a focus on the African American community.

Commerce intends to utilize this contracting opportunity, valued at $485,000.00, for a technical assistance program focused on assisting small business underserved and minority groups in south King and Pierce counties. Tukwila and the surrounding region’s population demographic makeup is rich in diversity and this funding is intended on supporting those who may have faced barriers and systemic inequalities in this population to create equitable opportunities and provide tools for their business and communities to succeed. Successful Proposers to this RFP should be recognized as a trusted community messenger organization serving underserved and minority through the provision of educational and business technical assistance.

Lauren Annette Boyan, OEDCProcurement@commerce.wa.gov

Close date for opportunity: November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time, Olympia, WA