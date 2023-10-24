Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examination (SAMFE) #3 Competitive Request for Proposals

OCVA requests applications from Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examination (SAMFE) service providers per the priority identified in the VOCA State Plan. The purpose of these grant funds is to increases access to SAMFEs and address service delivery challenges in our state, to complement existing resources, such as Crime Victims Compensation, creating a more sustainable, trauma-informed service model for sexual assault survivors.

OCVA will fund projects resulting from this application for 24 months, from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025. Applicants may request up to $200,000.

Proposal Due: 5 p.m. Nov. 20, 2023

Download application materials here

The RFP Coordinator is jd Nielsen jd.nielsen@commerce.wa.gov

