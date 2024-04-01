Request for Qualifications and Quotes – Mediation services and comprehensive planning for Growth Management Act

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating a Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from firms interested in providing mediation services for Growth Management Act and comprehensive planning related disputes between tribes, local governments and special districts on an on-call basis.

Commerce intends to develop an on-call roster to provide formal dispute resolution procedures for specific topics. This may also involve disputes between social service providers and local governments regarding the siting and permitting of supportive housing, emergency housing and behavioral health facilities.

Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $100,000 annually for these on-call services and intends to execute multiple contracts for work-order based services.

RFQQ submission are due by 4:00 p.m. on May 9, 2024.

RFQQ materials

Pre-proposal conference

Pre-proposal conference registration (ZOOM) on April 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Conference attendance is encouraged but not mandatory.

Questions?

For questions about this RFQQ or to submit proposals, please email the RFQQ coordinator at Mary.Reinbold@Commerce.wa.gov.