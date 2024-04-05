Request for Proposals – Weatherization Services for Washington Low-Income Multifamily Housing

The Washington State Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project that will serve counties throughout Washington State to weatherize multifamily buildings. Commerce is looking for an entity that will act as an additional agency and/or to expand current weatherization agency services with a focus solely on increasing the energy efficiency and lowering the energy burden in multifamily buildings. Commerce is prioritizing service to traditionally hard-to-reach markets, including serving a broader category of homes and underserved regions of Washington State.

Download the RFP (Word)

Contact: Aden.Nevler@Commerce.wa.gov

Aden.Nevler@Commerce.wa.gov Pre-proposal Conference: April 22, 2024

April 22, 2024 Proposals Due: May 30, 2024 5:00 p.m. PT