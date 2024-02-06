Request for Proposals – Small-sized community-based reentry program support

Now accepting applications for Small-Sized Community-Based Reentry Program Support Grants.

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (Commerce) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from small-sized community-based nonprofit organizations and tribal governments. The purpose of this program is to support reentry services to currently or formally incarcerated people who are incarcerated or have exited juvenile or adult correctional facilities in Washington. Commerce is soliciting proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to provide housing, employment services, family reunification, transportation, communication, education and other basic needs services. Total funding for this RFP is $2.374 million for this project in the fiscal year (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025). The maximum amount an organization can apply for is $150,000.

Eligibility

Only community-based nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status or tribal governments with annual operating expenditures under $500,000 are eligible to apply for this funding. Organizations that currently receive Commerce Reentry Grant Program funding are ineligible to apply for this funding.

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation.

Timeline

Download the RFP (PDF)

Pre-proposal conference will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 2:00 pm PT via Zoom. Registration is not required. Click here to attend the pre-proposal conference. https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/81376926842?pwd=bjdIY2h2VnNlMUF0cjE3bUl3SHpoZz09

Proposals are due April 14, 2024, 11:59 p.m., PT (via Zoom Grants)

Funding Period: July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Questions about the RFP?

Contact Kurt Myers at Kurt.Myers@commerce.wa.gov.