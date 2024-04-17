Request for Proposals — Federal Funding Grant Writing Assistance Program

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified to administer a grant program to assist community-based organizations, local governments, ports, tribes, and other entities to author federal grant applications with a focus on clean energy and to provide support for federal grant reporting for entities that receive federal grants.

There is an unprecedented level of federal funding available for clean energy projects and related support through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as well as other existing and extended federal grant programs. However, the communities that could benefit most from these funds often lack the capacity and resources to apply for and administer programs.

To ensure that Washington can maximize the amount of federal funding it receives, these entities need support in the form of grant writing and administration to apply for these programs. This funding will focus on ensuring benefits flow to overburdened communities and supporting under-resourced applicants across the state.

Commerce is required to prioritize grants that provide benefit to vulnerable populations in overburdened communities, with a goal of directing at least 60% of funds to this purpose. Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $4,375,000 for this award.

Pre-proposal conference • May 1, 2024 at 12:00 PDT.

Contact RFP Coordinator Kristine Williams by email at Kristine.Williams@Commerce.wa.gov with questions and to receive links to the pre-proposal conferences.