Request for Proposals – Facilitating a new grant program for community-based organizations

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in assisting in the development of a new grant program. The program will aid community-based organizations with participation in local planning and engagement with cities and counties currently updating their comprehensive plans and development regulations under the Growth Management Act. Commerce is seeking a consultant to provide assistance on grant program design, to develop communication tools, and provide on-going assistance to grantees.

Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $150,000 for this proposal. RFP submissions are due by 4:00 p.m. on April 10, 2024. Send proposals by emailing Natasha.Langer@Commerce.wa.gov.

Pre-proposal conference

A pre-proposal conference will be held Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., PT. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Questions about this RFP?

Please contact Natasha Langer by emailing Natasha.Langer@Commerce.wa.gov.

This program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.