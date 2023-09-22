Request For Proposals – Climate Pollution Reduction Planning

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in supporting the outreach and community engagement strategy for Washington’s climate action planning work.

Title: Climate Pollution Reduction Planning

Climate Pollution Reduction Planning Proposals Due: October 10, 2023 at 4:00 P.M., Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

October 10, 2023 at 4:00 P.M., Pacific Time, Olympia, WA Duration of Contract: November 6, 2023 – October 31, 2027

November 6, 2023 – October 31, 2027 Download the RFP (PDF)

Questions regarding this opportunity should be directed to the RFP coordinator Brittany Wagner. Login on WEBS to view the full details of this opportunity.