Recommending a Planning and Evaluation Process for Offshore Wind Projects Request for Proposals

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) on behalf of the Office of Governor Inslee to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in leading a project to develop recommendations on a Washington-specific consultation and public engagement process to guide the planning and evaluation of potential offshore wind development off Washington’s coast. This project will culminate with a final report and presentations of findings to the Governor’s Office and Commerce.

In development of these recommendations, the contractor shall engage with coastal and affected federally-recognized tribes, coastal communities, commercial and recreational fishing interests, labor groups, the WA Coastal Marine Advisory Committee, environmental groups, relevant state and local governments, other interested stakeholders, and with BOEM. If requested, the contractor shall observe and assist with logistics for Governor’s Office consultation with federally-recognized tribes

Recommendations may center on how BOEM and the state can tailor a BOEM Task Force to Washington’s unique needs or may recommend a process(s) to augment the Task Force model. The contractor shall also identify key data gaps identified by state agencies, local governments, tribes and stakeholders pertinent to the planning and evaluation of offshore wind and recommend scientific studies needed to comprehensively evaluate potential offshore wind impacts

The project is not intended to evaluate potential offshore wind development, but rather to recommend the design of a comprehensive and transparent process to do so and communicate this framework within a final report to the Governor’s Office.

Commerce intends to award one contract, valued at $175,000.00, to provide the services described in this RFP. Please see the attached RFP document for more information on this opportunity.

A pre-proposal conference will be held on November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pacific Time. The pre-proposal conference will be virtual only, hosted on Zoom. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

WEBS Customer reference number: RPEPOWP2023

RFP Coordinator Contact: Lauren Annette Boyan, OEDCProcurement@commerce.wa.gov

Close date for opportunity: December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

