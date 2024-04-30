Intent to award a sole source – MAKERS Architecture and Urban Design, LLP

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract agreement to MAKERS Architecture and Urban Design, LLP (MAKERS). The contract will be awarded on or about May 13, 2024, and will expire on June 30, 2025. The contract amount is $115,000 for the contract period. Commerce may extend this contract for up to two one-year terms based on funding availability and programmatic needs.

Sole Source Scope

This sole source contract with MAKERS Architecture and Urban Design, LLP will help support local governments meet their statutory requirements. Commerce’s middle housing model ordinance must be updated as soon as possible to incorporate the new laws, as the model ordinance will be the instrument to supersede local laws as soon as June 30, 2025 if local governments do not adopt its middle housing compliant regulations by that date. Additionally, Co-living fits well within the scope of work as it is another type of middle density housing type that must be allowed. We propose to develop a co-living guidance document to help jurisdictions implement requirements of the bill. Again, because communities are busy updating their regulations, having clear early guidance on this topic is important. A guidance document is one of the most efficient ways we have to deliver useful technical assistance in a timely manner. We also propose to create fact sheets on unit lot subdivisions and proportionate impact fees which also must be adopted at the local level with the periodic update. Following completion of the middle housing model ordinances and middle housing user guide, additional questions have arisen demanding more assistance to address the requirements. All of this work is intended to support local jurisdictions in adopting and putting regulations in place that address housing needs and housing affordability across the state by increasing housing supply.

Capability Statements should address the above scope and following state requirements, and for this program:

Business support and capacity, technical knowledge of the Growth Management Act and model ordinance creation, and knowledge of current housing related issues and strategies in Washington communities.

The work on this contract will include:

Stakeholder engagement meetings and summaries

Draft update to Middle Housing Model Ordinances and User Guide

Public webinar for review of draft updates

Final Update to Middle Housing Model Ordinances and User Guide

Draft co-living guidance document and fact sheets

Public webinar for review of draft guidance document and fact sheets

Final co-living guidance document and fact sheets

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov