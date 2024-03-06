Industrial Site Readiness Grant Program

The Industrial Site Readiness grant program is created to boost the state’s portfolio of project-ready sites and accelerate private investment. Any public entity such as county, city, port district, or local tribe that have ideally, but not required, completed early site assessments and are ready to take the next steps toward site readiness may apply.

This one-time grant program provides funding to address specific site development needs faced by local governments including cities, counties, ports, and Washington tribes. Industrial sites may be awarded grants up to $500,000. The number of awards depends on the number of qualified candidates, the level of funding requested, and the size of the site. Minimum requested funding is $200,000. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate additional funding for the proposed property development needs.

The funding is provided for pre-development planning grants to develop large manufacturing sites. Funding may also be used to support public infrastructure of brownfields into clean, tax-generating properties.

Through this Industrial Site Readiness program, the goal is to boost economic growth by assisting with site due diligence, environmental assessments, electric load studies, geotechnical analysis or other site readiness services, which will strengthen the state’s position to attract new investment.

Applicants are required to submit the grant application using the Industrial Site Readiness Grant Program Application (Word).

Application timeline

First review period/first round of funding

Application Deadline: March 21, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

First review will start on March 25th prioritizing applicants prepared to utilize funding through June 30, 2024.

The first round of grants is estimated to be awarded in April 2024, subject to change.

Applicants who demonstrate at least partial deliverable before June 30, 2024 will be prioritized during first review.

To be considered for the first review, the applicant must provide a body of work tied to at least $200,000 dollars by June 30, 2024. The intent is to have deliverables met before June 30 in each fiscal year due to spend down requirements for the funding. Contracts can run through June of 2025.

Second review period/second round of funding

Application Deadline: May 15, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

Contract performance period: Performance period is July 1st, 2024 to June 30th, 2025.

Eligible uses of the awards

Engineering Studies – Includes design and planning of on- and off-site infrastructure improvements.

Permitting – Includes assistance in reviewing existing zoning, permitting or other regulatory issues as well as pre-permitting activities.

Site Due Diligence – Includes SEPA-related activities. Studies related to specific site issues including traffic, archaeological, topographical, geotechnical, cultural or business attraction planning for underdeveloped rural areas are eligible.

Review the list of previous round awardees.

Questions?

Upon reviewing the guidelines, additional questions may be submitted via email to the Program Manager, Nicole Witenstein Nowicki at SiteReadinessGrants@Commerce.wa.gov.