Healing, Support and Transition Services Competitive Request for Proposals

Per SSB 5114, OCVA seeks proposals from qualified non-profit organizations, Tribes and tribal organizations to provide healing, support and transition services. Services will be available to adults 18 and older who have experienced sex trafficking.

As defined in SSB 5114: Each project will provide healing, support and transition services for adults 18 and older. Each grantee will meet the requirements of service providers related to the provision of services, activities, data collection and the provision of training and sharing information. Project’s will be funded to provide healing, support and transition services to adults with lived experience of sex trafficking in Central, Eastern, and Western Washington.

The grant period will be Jan. 10, 2024 – June 30, 2025. Applicants may request up to $215,000 per year.

There will be an optional bidder’s conference via Zoom: 1 p.m. PST, Oct. 25, 2023

Proposal Due: 5 p.m. PST, Nov. 20, 2023,

The RFP Coordinator is Stephanie Pratt

stephanie.pratt@commerce.wa.gov

See OCVA’s Grants and Funding page for additional information.