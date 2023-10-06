COVID impacts recovery grants to eligible Washington businesses and nonprofits in the arts, heritage, and science sectors

In collaboration with ArtsWA, we are excited to announce the COVID Impacts Recovery Grant. This grant will provide one-time grants up to $5,000 to eligible Washington businesses and nonprofits in the arts, heritage, and science sectors to provide funding for recovery from pandemic economic impacts.

Special consideration will be given to our state’s most vulnerable businesses, including:

Businesses that have not received funding from certain Commerce and ArtsWA programs

Businesses owned by members of historically disadvantaged or underserved populations

Businesses with gross annual revenues of $50,000 or less in the 2022 calendar year

Businesses located in one of the 15 counties identified by the state as a distressed area.

Funds for this program are provided by Washington State Legislature and U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Washington Department of Commerce. Applications are open now through Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Learn more about the application process at Arts.WA.gov/Covid-Recovery.