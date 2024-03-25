Community-based organization public participation grants

Are you interested in shaping the future of your community? Do you want to add voices to the conversation about how your community looks and functions in the future? Is funding a barrier to your participation? If so, then you might be interested in this new funding opportunity.

Recent updates to state law require Commerce to advance participation of vulnerable populations and overburdened communities in comprehensive planning processes. In response, Commerce has established this new grant program.

Funding details

Commerce has budgeted $2 million of Climate Commitment Act Funds for a community-based participation program.

Contract award amounts : Between $35,000 and $100,000 for the initial year of the grant program (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025).

Successful applicants will engage in local comprehensive planning processes occurring within cities and counties as a result of funding support. Examples are included in the grant application instructions.

Eligible Applicants

Grant applicants must:

Be a Washington State-registered non-profit corporation;

Be licensed to do business in Washington State; and,

Participate in comprehensive planning activities in one or more of the following counties or cities within these counties: Clallam, Clark, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Thurston, or Whatcom Counties.

Grant Materials

Please review the grant application materials (on Box) for more information.

An informational pre-application meeting will be held on April 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PDT.

Deadline

Grant applications are due on May 30, 2024 by 4:00 p.m. PDT.

Questions

Contact the Application Coordinator at CBOgrants@commerce.wa.gov