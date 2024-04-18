General solicitation for clean energy projects now open

Commerce is now accepting applications to support the planning, design, and construction of clean energy projects through a general round which is open to all eligible project types and applicants. Approximately $34 million will be available in the general round to support the following project areas:

Electric grid modernization and innovation

Innovative large-scale and dual-use solar

Solar energy retrofits for public buildings

Clean energy project siting and permitting

Building, industry, aviation and maritime Decarbonization

Clean energy projects that leverage private and federal funding

To learn more about this opportunity please consider attending a pre-application conference in May:

May 1, 2024: Pre-application conference #1 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Register Here: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I02rPpBxS02T7vehx4boaw

Register Here: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tr8paEvAQ-GzumpfzYdNDg

How to Apply

Applications are due by June 14, 2024

Applicants only need to submit one application per project to apply for grant funding, and they may submit applications for multiple projects. Commerce will evaluate each application across all potential programs and match projects to the relevant funding source(s).

Match funding will be required for for-profit entities, including investor-owned utilities, at 50% of project costs. Applicants to the solar energy retrofits for public buildings project category, with the exception of state agencies, will be required to provide 5% match funding using non-state funds. No other entities are required to provide matching funds.

For program documents including full eligibility, evaluation criteria, application materials, instructions for applying, listening session resources, and weekly Q&A documents, access the General solicitation for clean energy projects grant program documents (on Box).

To learn more and apply, visit the Clean Energy Grant Programs page.

Questions?

Contact EPICgrants@commerce.wa.gov and please check the EPIC website often for updates.

This opportunity is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov