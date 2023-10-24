Federal Funding Strategic Analyst Request for Qualifications and Quotes

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit responses from those interested in participating in a project within Washington, D.C. to develop and manage a strategic approach to competing for and securing federal funding opportunities for entities in Washington state.

Commerce intends to utilize this contracting opportunity, valued at $100,000.00, to get on the ground support within Washington, D.C. to assist in identifying and gaining a deeper understanding of funding opportunities as well as developing and managing a strategic approach in pursuit of these opportunities. The primary focus of this work will be on federal grant opportunities related to the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Innovation and Jobs Act, but may also extend to other federal funding opportunities that are of strategic importance to Washington state.

This procurement is open to single entities, such as a sole proprietors or single member Limited Liability Companies, who:

Are licensed to do business in the State of Washington or can commit to become licensed in thirty days if selected;

Are located near and physically available for work in Washington, D.C.;

Possess a Bachelor’s or higher level degree in a field related to public policy OR five (5) years of applicable experience in a related field; and

Have demonstrated experience working with or within the federal government, elected officials, government agency officials and economic development, private sector and NGO stakeholder groups.

Please see the attached RFQQ document for more information on this opportunity.

WEBS Customer reference number: FFSA2023

RFP Coordinator Contact: Lauren Annette Boyan, OEDCProcurement@commerce.wa.gov

Close/deletion date for opportunity: November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM Pacific Time, Olympia, WA (7:00 PM EST Washington, D.C.)