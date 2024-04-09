Cancellation and Reposting: Community-led firearm violence reduction RFP

Commerce announces cancellation and reposting of Community Reinvestment Project, Firearm Violence Reduction Grants RFP

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention is today announcing the cancellation and reposting of a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications designed to support community-led firearm violence prevention, planning, and intervention programs to serve people at the highest risk of community firearm violence in Washington.

The reposted RFP (S24-35301-002) is being released today. Except for the dates and schedules, none of the terms and conditions of the original RFP have changed. Potential applicants should submit or resubmit their proposals according to the conditions and schedule below.

Prior applicants are invited to review their application in ZoomGrants and make amendments to meet mandatory requirements. They may:

Edit their existing proposal as they determine necessary, making any needed changes by the deadline listed below. Keep their proposal in its original form without change.

Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m., PT on April 22, 2024.

Application timeline (all times are in Pacific Time):

Q&A period: April 9 to April 15, 2024

Pre-proposal conference: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024 Join the pre-proposal conference (Zoom)

Proposals due: 11:59 p.m. April 22, 2024 Apply via Zoom Grants

Funding period: May 24, 2024, to June 30, 2025

For questions or more information, contact RFP coordinator Raquel Rice.