September 2023 Open Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicles and Charging Equipment
- Washington Community Charging Infrastructure Grant Program – The Washington Department of Commerce is launching the $65M electric vehicle community charging infrastructure grant program and will be accepting applications through December 1, 2023, for multi-family housing, publicly available charging, and fleet charging. Visit Washington State Electric Vehicle Charging Program website for program criteria and eligibility. The Notice of Funding Opportunity for the program opens September 6, 2023. Applications due December 1, 2023.
- Washington State Department of Ecology Upcoming Grant Opportunity – The Washington Department of Ecology grant opportunity to transition publicly and tribally owned street sweepers, refuse vehicles, freight switcher locomotives, and port cargo handling equipment to zero emission. Applications due October 26, 2023.
- Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants – The Department of Energy has announced a $2 billion funding opportunity to expand manufacturing of electric vehicles by converting facilities to manufacture electric vehicles and components. Concept papers are due by October 2, 2023. Full applications are due December 7, 2023.
- Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program – The Department of Energy is accepting applications for automotive manufacturing conversion projects that retain high-quality jobs in communities that currently host manufacturing facilities. Up to $10 billion is available. Potential applicants are encouraged to engage directly with the Loan Programs Office (LPO) for no-fee, no-commitment consultations to start a conversation about the project and about LPO’s process before formally applying by contacting ATMVLoan@HQ.doe.gov to request a consultation with an LPO staff member.