December 2023 Open Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicles and Charging Equipment
- Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants – The Department of Energy has announced a $2 billion funding opportunity to expand manufacturing of electric vehicles by converting facilities to manufacture electric vehicles and components. Concept papers are due by November 1, 2023. Full applications are due January 23, 2024.
- Zero Emission School Bus Grant Program 2023-2025 – The Washington State Department of Ecology announces the availability of approximately $14 million in grants to help accelerate the transformation of Washington’s diesel-powered school bus fleet to zero emission. Eligible applicants are school bus owners that transport students to K-12 schools overseen by the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications are due by 5pm PST, January 25, 2024.
- 2023 Clean School Bus (CSB) Rebate Program – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has opened the 2023 Clean School Bus (CSB) Rebate Program. The 2023 rebate program offers at least $500 million in rebate funding for clean school buses and zero-emission school buses with the potential to modify this figure based on the application pool and other factors. Applications for the program are due by 4 p.m. Eastern on January 31, 2024.
- Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program– The Department of Energy is accepting applications for automotive manufacturing conversion projects that retain high-quality jobs in communities that currently host manufacturing facilities. Up to $10 billion is available. Potential applicants are encouraged to engage directly with the Loan Programs Office (LPO) for no-fee, no-commitment consultations to start a conversation about the project and about LPO’s process before formally applying by contacting ATMVLoan@HQ.doe.gov to request a consultation with an LPO staff member.
- Air Quality Clean Diesel Grant Program 2023-2025 – The Washington State Department of Ecology announces funding available on a competitive basis to help eligible applicants in Washington reduce toxics and greenhouse gas emissions by scrapping and replacing diesel transit buses with new fuel cell buses, and diesel yard trucks with new electric yard trucks. Approximately $2.24M is available for eligible projects. Eligible applicants include Cities, counties, state agency, Tribal government, ports, clean air agency, transit authorities, and non-for-profit entity. Eligible projects include the scrap and replacement of diesel transit buses with new fuel cell powered transit buses, and the scrap and replacement of yard trucks with new electric yard trucks. Applications are due by 5pm PST February 27, 2024.
- FY 2024 RAISE Grants – The Office of the Secretary, US Department of Transportation announces funding available as part of the RAISE Grant program. RAISE grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, per statute, for planning or constructing surface transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety; environmental sustainability; quality of life; mobility and community connectivity; economic competitiveness and opportunity including tourism; state of good repair; partnership and collaboration; and innovation. Eligible applicants include: States, District of Columbia, any territory or possession of the United States, a unit of local government, a public agency or publicly chartered authority established by one or more States, a special purpose district or public authority with a transportation function, including a port authority, a Federally recognized Indian Tribe or a consortium of such Indian Tribes, a transit agency, and a multi-state or multijurisdictional group of entities that are separately eligible. Applications are due on February 28, 2024 at 11:59pm ET.
- BIL Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Grants – The Department of Energy (DOE), and the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains issues a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA). Projects awarded will be funded, in whole or in part, with funds appropriated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Eligible applicants include institutions of higher education, national laboratories, non-profit and for-profit entities, state and local governments, and, consortia of entities described above. The DOE expects to make a total of $3.5 billion of federal funding available under this FOA, subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Application submissions are due on March 19, 2024, at 5:00pm ET.
- CPRG Implementation Grants – The EPA has announced two competitions for CPRG implementation grants – a general competition for applications from states, municipalities, tribes, tribal consortia, and territories, and a competition only for tribes, tribal consortia, and territories. These competitions are open to entities that received planning grants to develop Priority Climate Action Plans (PCAPs) under phase 1 of the CPRG program, as well as entities that did not directly receive a planning grant that are applying for funds to implement measures included in an applicable PCAP. EPA anticipates awarding individual grants between $2 million and $500 million. For the competition between tribes and territories, EPA anticipates awarding individual grants ranging between $1 million to $25 million. Application packages must be submitted no later than April, 1, 2024, at 11:59pm ET.